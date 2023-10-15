Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais: Eve Gilles has a very rare characteristic for a candidate for Miss France

MISS NORD PAS DE CALAIS 2023. Eve Gilles won the Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais sash on Saturday October 14, 2023. She is now a candidate for the Miss France election. His portrait.

Nord-Pas-de-Calais is traditionally a favorite region of the Miss France competition. The election of its 2023 representative was therefore particularly anticipated. This Saturday, October 14, it was Eve Gilles, a young woman of 20, who won the coveted crown, as well as her participation ticket for the national competition scheduled for December 16 in Dijon.

Coming from Quaëdypre, in Flanders, Eve Gilles is currently a second year master's student in mathematics and computer science applied to the human and social sciences, with the aim of one day becoming a statistician.

Passionate about dancing and horse riding, the new Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais however has one particularity compared to the other candidates: short hair, "cut on a whim", which is unusual in history of the beauty contest. A difference that will certainly set it apart on election night.

In the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, many young women are selected, particularly in Artois, Tourcoing, Arras, Dunkirk and Valenciennes.

In the past, the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region has had three winners in the Miss France competition: Camille Cerf in 2015, Iris Mittenaere in 2016 and Maëva Coucke in 2018. Iris Mittenaere was also elected Miss Universe in 2016.

The last Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais, Agathe Cauet, was elected first runner-up to Miss France 2023.