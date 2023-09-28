Miss New Caledonia: Emma Grousset is the sister of a French swimmer

MISS NEW CALEDONIA 2023. Emma Grousset has been chosen to wear the Miss New Caledonia sash during the next Miss France competition in December. His portrait.

The Miss New Caledonia election was full of twists and turns and emotion. The regional competition was held on September 9, 2023, in Nouméa. It was Mathilda Lelong, a 24-year-old replacement SVT teacher, who was then crowned. But in the days that followed, the bailiff in charge of the election revealed that an error in the counting of votes had occurred, calling into question the young woman's election.

It was ultimately Emma Grousset who won the favor of the voters and who is the real Miss New Caledonia 2023. And her name is perhaps not foreign to you, since she is the sister of the swimmer Maxime Grousset, having won several medals. Aged 21, she is currently studying business in Nouméa.

The Miss New Caledonia competition selects each year a candidate to represent the archipelago in the Miss France election. Only one Miss New Caledonia has obtained the title of Miss France since the creation of the competition: it was Pascale Taurua who obtained the title in 1978 but preferred to give it up to return to New Caledonia.