Miss Martinique: Chléo Modestine candidate for Miss France, everything you need to know about the beauty queen

MISS MARTINIQUE 2023. Martinique has found its candidate for the Miss France election in the person of Chléo Modestine. Discover his portrait.

Miss Martinique 2023 was elected this Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Aimé-Césaire cultural park in Fort-de-France. Against nine other candidates, it was Chléo Modestine who won the sash and the ticket to participate in the next Miss France election, on December 16 in Dijon.

Aged 21, the new Miss Martinique is from Vauclin, in the south-east of the island. When she is not walking the beauty catwalks, Chléo Modestine studies BTS international commerce. And the young woman already knows what subject she intends to defend on the stage of Miss France: “I wanted to talk about something which is in my genes and which embodies me, it is cultural mixing, she explained to RCI FM's 1 p.m. news. And that's something I'll be proud to represent."

Miss Martinique is a beauty contest which aims to elect each year a candidate for the Miss France contest. Several young women apply in the hope of becoming the ambassador of their island. Since the creation of the national competition, no Miss Martinique has been elected Miss France.