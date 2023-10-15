Miss Lorraine: discover the portrait of Angéline Aron-Clauss

MISS LORRAINE 2023. Angéline Aron-Clauss won the Miss Lorraine sash on October 7. Studies, hobbies, discover his portrait.

Among the candidates for the Miss France 2024 election, who dream of succeeding Indira Ampiot, we find Angéline Aron-Clauss. Aged 26, the young woman won the Miss Lorraine sash on October 7, against 16 other candidates gathered in Toul.

Originally from Hilbesheim, in Moselle, Angéline Aron-Clauss promises to stand out from the other candidates for Miss France. Unlike the others, she is no longer a student and has already founded her own makeup company. The new Miss Lorraine is also very active since she gives lessons and hosts conferences at the same time. On the leisure side, she says she is very sensitive to art and a fan of thrills.

We will now see if this experience will be an asset to win the national election on December 16, 2023 at the Zénith in Dijon.

Miss Lorraine is a beauty contest which each year nominates a candidate for the Miss France election. Several young women are applying to become the ambassador of the Vosges, Moselle, Meurthe-et-Moselle and Meuse. Since the creation of the beauty contest, three Miss Lorraine have been crowned Miss France: Isabelle Krumacker in 1973, Sophie Perin in 1975 and Sophie Thalmann in 1998.