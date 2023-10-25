Miss Ile-de-France: who is Elena Faliez, candidate for Miss France 2024?

MISS ILE-DE-FRANCE 2023. Elena Faliez was elected Miss Ile-de-France on Sunday October 22, 2023 in Dammarie-les-Lys. Age, profession, hobbies, discover his portrait.

Will Île-de-France leave with the Miss France crown at the end of the year? In any case, this is the stated wish of Elena Faliez, the new Ile-de-France representative. She was elected Miss Île-de-France on October 22, in Dammarie-les-Lys. A boon for the candidate who was able to take advantage of last year's abandonment of the age limit of 25 to register for the election: the one who had been Miss Paris since June is in fact aged 28 years old, and is one of the oldest candidates in the 2024 election.

Elena Faliez was born in Bobigny before growing up in Ardèche. Now living in the thirteenth arrondissement of Paris for 3 years, the new Miss Île-de-France has dreamed of beauty contests for several years. “It wasn’t a little girl’s dream: in fact, it’s a woman’s dream,” assures the candidate to Le Parisien.

After studying in Grenoble and Evry, she obtained a medical degree before reorienting herself in cybersecurity. She now works in this environment in La Défense, a natural choice for this daughter of a computer network engineer. On the leisure side, Elena Faliez says she is passionate about sports, especially volleyball, and speaks Italian fluently thanks to her mother, originally from Piedmont. Enough to ensure victory at Miss France? See you on December 16, in Dijon or on TF1, to find out.

Miss Ile-de-France is a beauty contest designating a candidate for Miss France each year. Several young women are presenting themselves to become ambassadors of Hauts de Seine, Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-et-Marne, Paris, Essonne , Yvelines and Val-d'Oise. In total, 16 Misses from the Ile-de-France region have obtained the title of Miss France, 13 under the title of Miss Paris, and 2 under that of Miss-Île-de-France: in 1933, 1934, 1935, 1939 , 1948, 1949, 1950, 1955, 1963, 1970, 1972, 1978, 1983, 1986, 1997 and 2022. Diane Leyre is the last Miss Ile-de-France elected Miss France, in 2021.