Miss Guyana, Miss Guadeloupe, Miss Lorraine... Social networks have fun in front of Miss France

The Miss France competition is, like every year, an opportunity for social networks to have fun with the gaffes but also with certain looks of the candidates.

The Miss France 2024 competition, broadcast this Saturday, December 16 on TF1, offers, like every year, an evening rich in surprises and emotions. This year, the ceremony, under the theme "The Miss's Music Box", shines with its dynamism, with scintillating stage entrances to the tunes of Beyoncé and catchy choreography. The public also enthusiastically welcomed the exclusively female jury, made up of personalities such as Adriana Karambeu, Nolwenn Leroy, and Elodie Poux, without forgetting the surprise return of Sylvie Tellier.

Among the highlights of the evening, blunders, blunders and other missteps are obviously closely observed. After an incident with her scarf during a choreography and then a fall in the middle of the stage, Miss Guadeloupe sparked an instant reaction on social networks. Internet users, with a mixture of amusement and sympathy, quickly commented on the event, as well as the reaction of her neighbor Miss Tahiti, pushing her rival firmly away with a big smile.

This edition also gave rise to comments on Miss Alsace, the oldest candidate ever in the running for the title of Miss France, Miss Lorraine, not really served by her regional costume, or even Miss Guyana, obviously very popular with the networks. Here is our offbeat list of winners for this Miss France 2024 election:

Special mention also to Miss Burgundy who benefited from the rave reception from the Dijon public, Miss Provence, future dentist and her play on words on the crown, Miss Cote d'Azur who joined the image to the words by saying that the speeches are not made for her, Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais because she claims to be different (and short hair), Miss Languedoc who preferred to talk about the Little Princes Association rather than about herself (well done) .

This Saturday evening, the city of Dijon is hosting the long-awaited election of Miss France 2024, an event broadcast on TF1 from 9:10 p.m. The selection process takes place like every year in two stages. First of all, the fifteen semi-finalists, already selected by the Miss France committee since December 13, will be presented. Their fate will then be in the hands of the viewers, who will contribute half to their rating, and an exclusively female jury, which will contribute the other half.

Then, five finalists will be chosen and finally decided by the same voting system, resulting in the election of Miss France 2024.