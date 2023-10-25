Miss Franche-Comté: Sonia Coutant elected, discover her portrait

MISS FRANCHE-COMTE 2023. The crown of Miss Franche-Comté was given to Sonia Coutant. Find out everything you need to know about the candidate for the Miss France competition.

Sonia Coutant has joined the race for the title of Miss France. The 24-year-old young woman was elected Miss Franche-Comté during the regional election held in Dole, in the Jura department, on October 20. She recovers the title left by Marion Navarro, who won the title of second runner-up to Miss France 2023 last year.

Sonia Coutant achieves a feat for her region: it has been 30 years since a Jura woman had won the title of Miss Franche-Comté. A pride for this young woman attached to her original department. Professionally, she began her career in the army as a gendarme, before changing career paths for health reasons: she is now a nursing assistant in an EHPAD. In the future, she hopes to become a nurse.

Sonia Coutant does not hide her health problems: on her Instagram account, Miss Franche-Comté quietly confided that she had endometriosis: "To all these attacks of pain, these medications, these tears, these school days missed ones which returned every month like the refrain of a song. To all these hospitalizations, these unanswered examinations, these nights without sleep", she wrote on the social network. Endometriosis is a chronic disease causing 1 in 10 women to experience acute pain during their periods and difficulty getting pregnant.

Miss Franche-Comté is not the only title that Sonia Coutant has won in her life, since she has already received the general culture prize at the Commanderie de Dole. A definite advantage to be asserted during the general culture test, which will take place in November and which will allow certain candidates to stand out to the jury before the evening of the election, December 16 in Dijon.

Miss Franche-Comté is a beauty contest which each year nominates a candidate for the Miss France election. Several young women presented themselves in the hope of becoming ambassadors for the departments of Jura, Doubs, Haute-Saîne and the territory of Belfort. Since the creation of the Miss France competition, a Miss Franche-Comté has been elected: Roberte Cusay in 1927, under the title of Miss Jura. In 1980, Patricia Barzyk was also the replacement for Miss France.