Miss France: from Sylvie Tellier to Iris Mittenaere, tears and absences in the tribute to Geneviève de Fontenay

Sylvie Tellier presents, Iris Mittenaere to absent subscribers... The tribute to Geneviève de Fontenay this Saturday on TF1 was one of the highlights of the Miss France election. Without forgetting the quarrels and resentments.

The 94th edition of Miss France, which took place this Saturday in Dijon, was marked by a poignant tribute to Geneviève de Fontenay, who died on August 1 at the age of 90. A moment full of emotion, where the echo of the voice of the deceased, through a tape recorder, resonated in a room plunged into darkness, recalling her attachment to this institution. She spoke of Miss France as a fairy tale and a necessary escape in life.

Around forty former Miss France showed their affection by parading in black and white on the stage of the Zénith de Dijon, a nod to the style of Geneviève de Fontenay. Figures such as Rachel Legrain-Trapani, Letitia Bleger, Clémence Botino, Sonia Rolland, and Cindy Fabre were present, some with tears in their eyes. A special tribute was paid to the emblematic hat of Miss Elegance 1957.

Geneviève de Fontenay, memorable for her hats and her dedication to the pageant, was therefore celebrated as an icon and mentor. Even Elodie Gossuin, who is said to be opposed to the appointment of Sylvie Tellier as president of the jury this year, was indeed present, even though several press articles had announced that she would shun the tribute.

Geneviève de Fontenay's journey with Miss France was tumultuous, in particular because of her disagreements with Sylvie Tellier, although she was also present at the tribute to the Lady in the Hat. After leaving office due to differences over the standards of the competition, she created Miss Prestige National, a second competition which never matched the success of Miss France. She remained very critical of the organization until her death, while sometimes recognizing its merits, as during the 2019 election.

Geneviève de Fontenay will even refuse an invitation to the Miss France centenary election in 2020, contesting the legitimacy of the event.

The appearance of Sylvie Tellier, boss of the competition since this breakup, was therefore very noted, unlike Iris Mittenaere and Camille Cerf, two former Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais, who were absent, despite their past link with Geneviève de Fontenay. Former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere was highly criticized by Geneviève de Fontenay during her lifetime, who felt that she only existed "through her cleavage". Much commented on on social networks, this absence has not yet been explained.