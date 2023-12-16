Miss France: be careful, change of program during the parades

The Miss France 2024 election began on TF1. Please note, a reversal of the parades has been planned by the production this year. Ask for the whole program...

This Saturday, December 16, the Miss France 2024 election takes place at the Zénith in Dijon and is broadcast on TF1. A flagship event of French elegance which sees thirty contenders compete, all of whom dream of succeeding the Guadeloupean Indira Ampiot elected Miss France last year. Viewers are preparing for an evening that promises to be memorable.

A notable first of this edition will be the co-hosting by Jean-Pierre Foucault and Cindy Fabre, national director of the competition, who succeeded Sylvie Tellier last year. This changing of the guard in animation highlights the continued evolution of the competition, while paying tribute to Sylvie Tellier, who will take over the unprecedented role of president of the jury, after leading the organization for 17 years.

The theme of the evening, "the Misses' music box", invites you to take a musical and temporal journey. The shows promise to be a kaleidoscope of colors and styles, from '80s-inspired neon tulle dresses to echoes of South America with salsa beats. A special tribute will be paid to Tina Turner and Geneviève de Fontenay, the latter embodying the spirit of the competition despite her recent death.

However, the most surprising element of the evening lies in the reversal of the parades. Frédéric Gilbert, producer and new president of the Miss France company, explains this new feature: the candidates will present themselves twice in groups of 15, while the five finalists will parade once in evening dresses. This change in format is sure to pique curiosity and add an element of surprise to the competition.

This year's jury, chaired by Sylvie Tellier, will be exclusively female, reflecting the competition's commitment to female empowerment. Among the members of the jury, we find varied personalities such as Stéfi Celma, Adriana Karembeu, Nolwenn Leroy, Estelle Mossely, Élodie Poux and Nina Métayer. This diverse panel guarantees a nuanced and rich appreciation of the candidates.

The crown, created by Mauboussin, continues to symbolize the prestige of the title of Miss France. Named “Elegance is called France”, this year’s crown is distinguished by its yellow gems and touches of purple, reflecting elegance and refinement.