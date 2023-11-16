Miss France 2024: official photos of the candidates revealed

The official portraits of the 30 candidates for the Miss France show were unveiled by TF1 this Friday, November 17, 2023.

The 30 candidates for Miss France have been known for a few days, but they had not yet had the right to their official portraits. It is now done, since TF1 unveiled them this Friday, November 17, 2023, during the program's annual press conference.

Aged 17 to 28, these young women will march during the national election scheduled for December 16. The competition will be held at the Zénith in Dijon in front of an audience. As is the case every year, Miss France 2024 will be broadcast live on TF1. Jean-Pierre Foucault will be back at the presentation.

So, do you already have a preference? Below, discover the official portraits of the 30 candidates for the title of Miss France 2024.

During the annual press conference, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, president of the Miss France company, announced her departure at the end of the election. She will be replaced by Frédéric Gilbert, who already works as general director of the Miss France company.

The latter drew the contours of the election. The theme chosen this year will be “The Miss Music Box”. On the program: "pictures from the 1980s, including salsa and rock. We will also discover the folkloric picture with the presence of dancers from the Moulin Rouge." A tribute to Geneviève de Fontenay, who died on August 1, is also planned.

Small change that only those who know the show will notice: this year there will only be one table featuring the 5 finalists of the competition before the nomination of the one who will succeed Indira Ampiot. Conversely, there will be two tables which will highlight the 15 finalists.

While waiting for the big night, the 30 candidates will soon fly to Guyana to take part in their preparation trip. Classes will be provided to them, as well as activities to discover their character and behavior. It is also on this occasion that the famous swimsuit shoots and the general knowledge test will take place.