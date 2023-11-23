Miss France 2024: discover the swimsuit photos of the 30 candidates

The 30 Miss France candidates underwent the famous photoshoot in a swimsuit during the preparation trip to Guyana. Check out the images.

This is the final stretch before the Miss France election. The 30 contenders for the title are currently in Guyana, where they are following the preparation trip before revising the parades for the evening of the competition. During their stay, they must stand out through different activities.

It was on this occasion that the famous swimsuit photo shoot took place. The 30 candidates for Miss France complied, before taking part in the general knowledge test and concluding their stay on Tuesday November 28. These photos will make it possible to refine the public's preferences before the big evening, but also to train the candidates before their swimsuit parade on election night. Below, discover the photos of the 30 candidates for the title of Miss France 2024.

Aged 17 to 28, these young women will march during the national election scheduled for December 16. The competition will be held at the Zénith in Dijon in front of an audience. As is the case every year, Miss France 2024 will be broadcast live on TF1. Jean-Pierre Foucault will be back at the presentation.

The theme chosen this year will be “The Miss Music Box”. On the program: paintings from the 1980s, including salsa and rock, but also a folkloric painting with the presence of dancers from the Moulin Rouge. A tribute to Geneviève de Fontenay, who died on August 1, is also planned.

Small change that only those who know the show will notice: this year there will only be one table featuring the 5 finalists of the competition before the nomination of the one who will succeed Indira Ampiot. Conversely, there will be two tables which will highlight the 15 finalists.