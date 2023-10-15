Miss Champagne-Ardenne: studies, leisure.... Portrait of Noa Dutitre

MISS CHAMPAGNE-ARDENNE 2023. Champagne-Ardenne is represented by Noa Dutitre for the Miss France 2024 election. Discover her portrait.

After the father, here is the daughter. Noa Dutitre, daughter of former Calais football player Jérôme Dutitre, won the title of Miss Champagne-Ardenne 2023. The 21-year-old young woman will therefore represent her region during the next national election, scheduled for December 16 in Dijon.

Miss Champagne-Ardenne lived in Pont-Rémy before embarking on foreign language studies at the faculty of Reims. She wants, one day, to join an international school in luxury marketing, to be able to make a living from her passion for fashion. Just like her father, coach of SC d'Aberville from 2010 to 2015, Noa Dutitre is an athlete, since she practices tennis and horse riding.

Miss Champagne-Ardenne is a beauty contest which elects each year one of the candidates for Miss France 2020. Each year, young women from Marne, Ardennes, Aube and Haute-Marne present themselves in the hope to become the ambassador of their region. Despite the numerous participations (with the exception of 1988 and 1991), no Miss Champagne-Ardenne has won the Miss France crown.