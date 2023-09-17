Miss Centre-Val de Loire: studies, leisure... Portrait of Emmy Gisclon

MISS CENTRE-VAL DE LOIRE 2023. Emmy Gisclon won the sash of Miss Centre-Val de Loire in Dreux this Sunday September 17, 2023.

[Updated September 18, 2023 at 1:03 p.m.] She managed to win against 13 other candidates in the running. Emmy Gisclon was elected Miss Centre-Val de Loire this Sunday, September 17, 2023, in a ceremony held at the Dreux exhibition center. She succeeds Jade Lange and wins her ticket to participate in the Miss France competition, which is scheduled for December 16 in Dijon.

Aged 22, the new Miss Centre-Val de Loire comes from Chambray-les-Tours, in Indre-et-Loire. At the same time as her early career as a regional miss, the young woman is studying artistic direction. Emmy Gisclon dedicated her victory to her grandmother, who “encouraged her to participate in the competition.” From now on, the candidate for Miss France 2024 must prepare for the trip to Guyana, before the national election evening at the end of the year.

Miss Centre-Val de Loire is a beauty contest which aims to elect each year a candidate for the Miss France competition. Several young women from the region are applying in the hope of becoming the ambassador of the departments of Cher, Loiret, Indre, Loir-et-Cher, Eure-et-Loir and Indre-et -Loire. Since the creation of the national competition, only one Miss Centre-Val de Loire has been elected Miss France: Flora Coquerel, initially Miss Orléanais, in 2014.