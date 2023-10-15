Miss Burgundy: Luna Lacharme elected, who is she?

MISS BURGUNDY 2023. Luna Lacharme represents Burgundy in the next Miss France election. Discover his portrait.

Burgundy finally has its candidate for the Miss France election, which will be held on December 16, 2023 in Dijon. At the end of a long evening held on Sunday October 8, Luna Lacharme won the coveted sash and crown.

The new Miss Burgundy, who previously represented Saône-et-Loire, thus won her ticket for the national competition. Only 18 years old, she is one of the youngest participants in the competition. When she is not walking the catwalks, Luna Lacharme is a first-year Bachelor Marketing Communication student in Lyon.

In addition to her studies, the young woman registered for Miss France by her parents is also a great sportswoman. She actually plays basketball competitively at the regional level. Previously, she had distinguished herself in dance. The new Miss therefore has a certain competitive spirit, which she will be able to demonstrate during the Miss France election, in two months.

Miss Burgundy is a beauty pageant which elects a representative to the Miss France competition each year. Several young women are trying their luck in the hope of becoming the ambassador of the departments of Saône-et-Loire, Côte-d'Or, Yonne and Nièvre. Since the creation of this committee, two Miss Burgundy have been elected Miss France: Sonia Rolland in 2000 and Marine Loiseau in 2013.