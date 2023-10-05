Miss Brittany: Noémie Le Bras elected, who is she?

MISS BRETAGNE 2023. Noemie Le Bras won the Miss Bretagne sash during the election held on September 29, 2023. Discover her portrait.

[Updated October 6, 2023 at 2:43 p.m.] Brittany chose its representative in the Miss France competition during an election held on September 29, 2023 in Ploemeur, in Morbihan. After several hours of show, it was finally Noémie Le Bras, originally from Cloître-Pleyben in Finistère, who won the coveted scarf.

Noémie Le Bras is therefore one of the candidates for the Miss France election which will take place on December 16 in Dijon, in the hope of succeeding Indira Ampiot. Aged 21, the new Miss Bretagne is studying in the first year of a Master's degree in Human Resources Management at the IAE in Brest, according to her Linkedin account, and is working on a work-study basis. The young woman will have to figure out how to manage her new life as a Miss and her studies at the same time before the preparation trip in November and the evening of the Miss France election.

Miss Bretagne is a beauty contest which aims to elect each year a candidate for the Miss France competition. Several young women are applying in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Côtes-d'Armor, Morbihan, Finistère, Ille-et-Vilaine and Loire Atlantique. Since the creation of the national competition, 5 Miss Brittany have been elected Miss France: Raymonde Allain in 1928, Jacqueline Janet in 1937, Brigitte Barazer in 1960, Monique Lemaire in 1962 and Laury Thilleman in 2011.