Miss Auvergne: studies, age, hobbies... who is Oriane Mallet?

MISS AUVERGNE 2023. Oriane Mallet was elected Miss Auvergne and joins the list of candidates for the Miss France 2024 election. Here is her portrait.

Sunday September 24, 2023, Auvergne chose its representative in the Miss France election in the person of Oriane Mallet. She thus won her ticket for the national competition, scheduled for December 16 in Dijon. Oriane Mallet won against 14 other contenders for the title. Aged 22, the young woman from Alliers is taking on a major new challenge.

Professionally, the new Miss Auvergne will have to study marketing and communication to train herself to be an exemplary beauty queen. In addition to her training, she is passionate about basketball, which she has been able to play at a high level. Will this be enough for this competitor at heart to win the Miss France sash at the end of the year?

The Miss Auvergne beauty contest seeks to send the most beautiful woman from Auvergne to the Miss France contest. For this, an election is conducted each year in the region after qualifying competitions in Allier, Cantal, Puy-de-Dôme and Haute-Loire. To date, no Miss Auvergne has been elected Miss France. Two Miss Auvergne reached the rank of second runner-up in 2000 and 2011. This is the best regional result to date.