Miss Alsace: who is Adeline Vetter, the new candidate for Miss France 2024?

MISS ALSACE 2023. Aged 27, Adeline Vetter is entering the race for the Miss France 2024 election. Discover the candidate's portrait.

[Updated September 18, 2023 at 1:12 p.m.] Will Alsace soon win its seventh coronation in the Miss France election? In any case, this is the stated ambition of Adeline Vetter, new regional miss and candidate for the national election. This 27-year-old from Rossfeld was elected on Sunday September 10, during an election held at the Royal Palace in Kirrwiller, in the Bas-Rhin.

Adeline Vetter had just obtained her pharmacy studies diploma in Strasbourg before being elected Miss Alsace 2023. At the same time, she created the Emearthgency association in January 2023, which “organizes and supports the implementation of humanitarian action, in particular by developing areas of education and health for all." It was also during a humanitarian mission in Tanzania that she met Cécile Wolfrom, second runner-up to Miss France 2022, who convinced her to embark on the Miss Alsace adventure.

Currently, among the candidates competing for the Miss France competition, Adeline Vetter is the oldest of this edition but also the oldest of all editions combined, since the age limit of 25 was removed in 2022. A godsend for the beauty queen, who now intends to "bring back the crown" by "preparing like an athlete", as she explains on France 3. We will find out on December 16 if her objective is achieved.

Miss Alsace is a beauty contest which elects each year a representative in the Miss France election. Several young women come forward in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin. Since the creation of its committee, Alsace has won Miss France six times, becoming the fourth region to have won the competition the most times. The region's success began in 1940 with the election of Josephine Ladwig. Then, Suzanne Angly was crowned Miss France 1969, then Suzanne Iskandar in 1985, Nathalie Marquay in 1987 and again Laetitia Bléger in 2004. The last Miss Alsace to have won the national election was Delphine Wespiser in 2012.