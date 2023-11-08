Master Crimes: Muriel Robin plays opposite her partner Anne Le Nen in the new TF1 series

TF1 is broadcasting the new detective fiction “Master Crimes” from this Thursday, November 9. Muriel Robin plays opposite her partner, Anne Le Nen.

They form a duo on screen and in life. Muriel Robin and Anne Le Nen, a couple for 17 years, star together in a recurring series this Thursday, November 9, 2023. Viewers can see them play a brilliant psycho-criminology professor and an honest police captain in Master Crimes. These two characters will cross paths to stop a killer. And to help him in his investigation, the professor played by Muriel Robin will even ask for help from her students.

This is certainly not the first time that the couple of actresses have opposite each other on television, but it is the first time that they have opposite each other in a recurring series and that they form the main duo. . At the microphone of TF1, they returned to this collaboration: “If the report is balanced and there are no scores to settle, I think it can go wonderfully. Which is our case,” confided Muriel Robin.

But the key to playing together when you're a couple, according to the comedian, is above all having a partner who is up to the task professionally: "For me, it's a joy to play with Anne because She's a very good actress, not because we're together in life." An opinion shared by Anne Le Nen, who admits that her partner “becomes a partner like any other” when the engine is running.

However, the comedian, who recently criticized the way gay actors were treated in the French film industry, admitted that because they are a female couple, they "perhaps wouldn't have accepted to play together before".

But with Master Crimes, Muriel Robin and Anne Le Nen decided to take the plunge: “At one point, we said to ourselves that we had to move forward in our lives, that we were ready. It will happen again or not, we will see." In any case, the couple also have other artistic projects in common, whether it be writing a feature film or co-directing a TV film.

Viewers can discover two new episodes of Master Crimes every Thursday on TF1. The sixth episode, which is also the last of this season, will be available to watch from 9:10 p.m. on November 23.