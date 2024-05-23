Mask Singer: A new costume is coming and it's perfect!

Mask Singer 2024 returns this Friday for a fourth part of season 6 on TF1. The production promises a new disheveled costume of great beauty...

Mask Singer 2024 should see around twenty masked candidates in total this season. The production revealed at the start of the season a list of twelve initial costumes, each one carrying mystery and originality:

For this new edition of Mask Singer, TF1 has announced stars with impressive pedigrees, some having received distinctions such as the Grammy Awards, the Brit Awards, or, in a completely different genre, the Legion of Honor. The production also promised participants who have more than 70 million records sold and hundreds of millions of viewers around the world. Here are the ones that were unmasked:

In addition to the regular Mask Singer competitors, the 2024 season is enhanced by the presence of two international stars out of competition, each enjoying a separate evening. In addition, a new twist animates this sequence of Mask Singer: a personality will try to infiltrate the game during the season to join the competition, creating an additional element of surprise and intrigue.

For weeks and even before the launch of Mask Singer, the predictions have been going well, skillfully maintained by careful communication, with clues scattered here and there on social networks, in hand-picked media and obviously in the bonuses. Who is behind the majestic costume of the Geisha Samurai or the amusing Hamster? Here are the clues that we were able to collect and the predictions of Internet users.