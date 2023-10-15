Marwan Berreni: the identification of the body found is still in progress, an update on the case

While the hanged body found on Thursday October 12 in the Rhône has still not been formally identified, those close to Marwan Berreni paid him moving tributes over the weekend.

It has been more than four days since the remains of Marwan Berreni were found. A hanged body was found on October 12, 2023 in Corcelles-en-Beaujolais, in the Rhône department. The identification of the remains is still in progress and the analyzes could take between 3 and 15 days, the Villefranche-sur-Saône public prosecutor's office said on Friday.

But there is a good chance that it is indeed Marwan Berreni. The 34-year-old actor's identity documents, namely his identity card, license and a bank card were found in a fanny pack near the hanged body. Furthermore, the actor's vehicle was abandoned on August 5, just six kilometers from the farmhouse where the body was found.

The body was found in a house that had been uninhabited for several months. It was the owners of the abandoned farmhouse who discovered the body when they “went there to carry out work”. An investigation was opened to determine the exact causes of death, with suicide being favored.

If the body found Thursday has not yet been officially identified, those close to Marwan Berreni have paid tribute to the actor. His father spoke this Friday in the columns of Libération: “The door of hope has closed,” said Mourad Berreni. He claims to be "angry at having been left in total silence by the police and the courts" since they reported the worrying disappearance of their son, resulting in the opening of an investigation on September 19.

Several actors from Plus belle la vie also had a thought for the actor who played Abdel Feddala in the soap opera, whether through a black square on Instagram or via more substantial messages. This is the case of David Baiot, interpreter of Djawad Sangha: "Marwanou [...] We learned, grew together, shared so many moments that I treasure preciously, even our arguments and our disagreements contributed to making me someone 'one of the best. Thank you [...] Without you I wouldn't be who I am today. It hurts so much to know that you won't be here anymore.'

The 34-year-old Plus belle la vie actor had been missing since August 3. On that date, his vehicle was involved in a car accident in the parking lot of a nightclub in Mâcon, in Saône-et-Loire. A 37-year-old woman was seriously injured. Following the accident, she suffered multiple fractures, a pneumothorax and lacerations to her liver and lung. After five days in intensive care, she was prescribed twenty-eight days of total work interruption (ITT). The gendarmes then favored the possibility of a road accident involving a hit-and-run.