Malika Benjelloun: who is the new dance teacher at Star Academy?

Malika Benjelloun joins the Star Academy cast as a dance teacher at the castle. Discover his portrait.

She has the difficult task of replacing Yanis Marshall, who made a strong impression on the public during the last season of Star Academy. Malika Benjelloun was chosen as the castle's new dance teacher for this 2023 season. Viewers can discover her for the first time during the first prime, this Saturday, November 4, 2023 on TF1 at 9:10 p.m.

Malika Benjelloun is a 43-year-old dancer, who considers herself to be "an iron fist in a velvet glove". She explains at a press conference before the broadcast of the show that she has been practicing this art since childhood and has followed a “very academic” path.

Malika Benjelloun obtained a state diploma in classical dance and modern jazz before studying hip-hop and contemporary dance. While being a dancer, the castle's new teacher has been moving towards teaching her practice for several years.

Malika Benjelloun contributed with many stars well known to the public. She has collaborated with the choreographers of Katy Perry, Madonna and has worked with Billy Crawford, Puff Daddy and Robbie Williams.

When she explains the role she intends to play during this new season of the Star Academy, the new dance teacher assures that her goal "is not to make them dance professionals but to make them take awareness that dance could be an asset for their future career." She therefore wants "the student who already has skills to progress, and that the one who is less comfortable has fun."