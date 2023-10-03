Lupine part 3: what time to see new episodes on Netflix?

Part 3 of “Lupin” goes live on Netflix this Thursday, October 5, after two years of waiting. We tell you from what time the new episodes will be available for viewing.

Fans will have waited two years before discovering new episodes of the “Lupin” series. But the long-awaited day has (almost) arrived: the third part of the series, featuring a modernized version of the gentleman burglar written by Maurice Leblanc, can be discovered on Netflix this Thursday, October 5, 2023.

In this new burst of episodes, the hero played by Omar Sy since 2020 will have to take on new challenges. Still on the run and actively sought by the authorities after the fall of Hubert Pellegrini, Assane must come out of the shadows to suggest that his son Raoul and his ex-wife Claire leave France at his side. But his past catches up with him and pushes him to carry out another high-level burglary.

But from what time can we discover part 3 of “Lupin”? Like the rest of Netflix productions, new episodes are posted online in the morning.

The streaming platform broadcasts its new original series from 9:01 a.m. It is at this time, Thursday October 5, that you will be able to discover the rest of the adventures of the gentleman burglar. In the meantime, you can refresh your memory with our recap of Part 2.

Lupine is a Netflix series created by George Kay, with Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier and Soufiane Guerrab. The first two parts are still available on the streaming platform.