Lupine on Netflix: the essential recap before watching part 3

Season 3 of “Lupin” goes live on Netflix this Thursday, October 5, 2023. But do you remember the events that concluded the last episodes? We summarize everything you need to have in mind.

You saw it, but you remembered it? Part 3 of “Lupin”, a heist series led by Omar Sy, will finally be available this Thursday, October 5 on Netflix. The plot will resume directly after season 2, released in June 2021, while Assane Diop is on the run and must steal a valuable jewel, the Black Pearl, to save his mother who has been kidnapped.

But what exactly happened in the last episodes of “Lupin”? If you don't have in mind the events seen two years ago, here is a summary of the elements to have in mind before starting the new season on Thursday.

In the final season of the series, our modern-day gentleman burglar continues his quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini, who is responsible for the death of his father. Worse, Pellegrini kidnapped his son, Raoul. But through a series of twists and turns, Assane manages to save his boy.

Thanks to the intervention of Juliette Pellegrini, then her mother, the police are made aware of Hubert's shenanigans, who however manages to get away with it due to lack of evidence. But he takes the opportunity to reveal Assane's identity and his link to the burglaries to the authorities. To trap him, Hubert Pellegrini has Leonard killed by his other henchman, Pascal Oblet, and has Assane accused.

In the finale of season 2 of "Lupin", Assane puts pressure on Hubert to confess his involvement in the death of his father, in the kidnapping of Raoul and in the death of Leonard. The gentleman burglar records this confession and sends it to Detective Guedira. The police then have enough evidence to take Hubert and his accomplice, Dumont, into custody.

If Assane is cleared of Leonard's murder, his numerous burglaries still make him a criminal in the eyes of the authorities. The gentleman burglar is therefore still on the run. After saying goodbye to Claire, his ex-wife, and his son Raoul, he disappears.