“Love is in the meadow” on M6: Patrice “thinking about leaving Justine”, doubt hangs over their relationship

The last episode of “L’amour est dans le pré”, broadcast on November 6 on M6, casts doubt on the future of the relationship between Patrice and Justine. The couple had a heart-to-heart conversation.

After 18 seasons, Love Is in the Meadow still manages to surprise fans with many twists and turns. In episode 12 broadcast on M6 this Monday, November 6, just before the assessments, one of the couples formed during this 2023 edition is on the verge of breaking up.

Patrice, a shy farmer with a big heart, had fallen in love with his suitor Justine during this season 18. Everything happened very quickly between them, so much so that during filming they decided to live together. Justine had therefore packed her boxes and moved in with the Norman breeder. This sequence had also sparked strong criticism from viewers, who considered Patrice's contender far too authoritarian.

This Monday, November 6, during a romantic stay in the Basque Country, the candidate for L’amour est dans le pré confided in his partner about his doubts: “Since we’ve known each other, it’s a big change that I perhaps hadn't measured. You want to direct everything, you impose yourself too much at home. I no longer have my bearings."

Patrice then asked her to show less initiative and to be less strict regarding the rules of living together at her home. Justine, for her part, received these confidences with surprise: "And what do I have to do? For me to step aside? You asked me to take care of this place. I don't lead, I take initiatives."

But this conversation clearly did not succeed in easing tensions within the couple. “I realize that things are complicated between us,” he then confided to his suitor, in tears: “I wonder about my feelings.”

In front of the M6 ​​cameras, Patrice went further, admitting that he did not wish to go further with his new partner: “Today, I am thinking of leaving Justine”. However, the farmer did not back up his words with actions during this episode. Will he be alone on the balance sheet? Response from this Monday, November 13, 2023.