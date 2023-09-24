Love is in the meadow on M6: coming for Patrice, a suitor falls for another candidate

In L'amour est dans le pré this Monday September 25, 2023, a suitor of Patrice will fall for another farmer. Never before seen on the M6 ​​show.

Even after 18 seasons, “Love Is in the Meadow” continues to surprise us. In episode 6 broadcast this Monday, September 25 on M6 and already available on 6play, viewers will find themselves faced with a completely new situation. This evening, fans of the Six dating show will be able to follow Patrice's stay at the farm. This 39-year-old hemiplegic breeder invited two suitors to his home: Justine and Véronique.

And she's not the only person who will be at Patrice's this evening. The farmer decided to invite Charles, one of the other candidates for this season 18 of “Love is in the meadow”, to his home. As a reminder, the 43-year-old grain farmer had not received the letters addressed to him, since his two suitors had not left their contact details with their letters. Charles was therefore never able to go beyond the distribution of his portrait.

This Monday in L'amour est dans le pré, Patrice invites Charles to a karaoke evening with his two suitors, Télé Star tells us. And, in front of the M6 ​​cameras, it seems that there is a rapprochement in the air with one of Patrice's suitors, Véronique. Charles is in fact convinced that “perhaps he likes me a lot”.

But there is no question of acting on this potential crush... for the moment: "if I arrived at Patrice's house, it was to party, not to look at his suitors. It's inconceivable to get closer with his suitors are his suitors.” Conversely, Patrice became closer during the evening to Justine, who has his preference at the moment. Will this affair end well and make two couples happy? To be continued!