Look no further, we've already found the science fiction series that you shouldn't miss in 2024

This ambitious science fiction series, made by the creators of Game of Thrones, will undoubtedly be the big event not to be missed in 2024.

The year 2023 ends with many nuggets to binge-watch for Netflix subscribers, between the finale of The Crown or the mini-series All the Light We Cannot See. But the year 2024 also holds great promises for users of the streaming platform. A science fiction series has already become one of the most anticipated programs of the year.

Scheduled for spring 2024, The Three-Body Problem has all the ingredients to be a real success: a mysterious plot adapted from a literary success, a cast of familiar faces, and showrunners who have already worked on the most popular series of recent years.

The series is in fact the latest production from the creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. It didn't take much more to be curious, but the trailer below managed to raise viewers' expectations another level. Check out the trailer here.

Before being adapted for Netflix, The Three-Body Problem is an extremely popular science fiction novel in China, by Liu Cixin. It is the first volume of a trilogy, released in 2008. The following novels are titled The Dark Forest and The Immortal Death.

The Three-Body Problem takes place in China in the 1960s. At this time, the decision of one young woman will have a considerable impact across time and space, and particularly on a group of brilliant researchers of our time . They will observe nature disrupting itself before their eyes and the emergence of a new danger that threatens humanity.

The cast of this ambitious new science fiction series is made up of faces that have already appeared in Game of Thrones: this is the case of John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce. Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Zine Tseng, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka (Arrow) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) complete the cast.

The Three-Body Problem comes out in a few months on Netflix. The first episodes of this science fiction series will be posted online on March 21, 2024 on the streaming platform. The question now is whether its success will match that of Game of Thrones. Answer soon!