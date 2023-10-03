Loki season 2: what to remember before seeing the new episodes

The first episode of season 2 of “Loki” goes live on Disney Friday October 6, 2023. But do you remember the first season well?

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe waited two and a half years before discovering the continuation of Loki's adventures. Season 2 begins broadcast this Friday, October 6, 2023. One episode will be broadcast each week, until the finale scheduled for November 9. All episodes will be available on Disney.

But do you remember the events of the first season well before launching the new burst of episodes? Below, we offer you a recap of the Loki finale, obviously with spoilers. We advise you to move on if you have not seen the end of season 1.

In the last episode of the first season of Loki, a split occurs between the latter and Sylvie, who decides to kill "He who remains" (Jonathan Majors), a variant responsible for the unique chronology maintained by the TVA (Tribunal des Variations Anachronistic).

Thus, Sylvie offers the possibility of an infinity of chronologies to exist in parallel, marking the return of the Multiverse, annihilated by “He Who Remains”. There are now an infinite number of co-existing variants in separate timelines.

But what consequences for Loki? The God of Malice finds himself propelled into a new timeline, in which Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Renslayer do not know him. An ominous statue of "He who abides" is also shown. The events of season 2 will certainly be major for the rest of the MCU, since we already know that the main enemy of the Avengers films will be Kang, played by a certain... Jonathan Majors.