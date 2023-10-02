“Les Enfoirés” in Bordeaux: known concert dates, where and when to book your ticket?

Les Enfoirés are soon back for a concert which will be held in early 2024 in Bordeaux. We detail all the information you need to know about ticketing.

Les Enfoirés are soon back for a new wave of concerts, to help Restos du coeur. The troupe put together by Coluche will meet on the stage of the Arkea Arena, in Floirac near Bordeaux, from January 17 to 22, 2024.

If you want to attend one of the concerts in Bordeaux, you will have to go on October 17 at 10 a.m., the opening date of the ticket office. It will be possible to buy your ticket on the Arkea Arena ticketing website, the usual ticketing networks and points of sale (Ticketmaster, Auchan, Carrefour, Cultura et Leclerc, Fnac Spectacles, See Tickets).

Prices vary from 50 euros to 75 euros for the dress rehearsal, Wednesday January 17, and from 60 to 85 euros for the other concerts. The sale is limited to 9 tickets per person. In total, there will be seven bookable dates which will be offered to the Bordeaux public:

For the moment, the singers present for the occasion are not known, and will not be revealed before recording, since not all Enfoirés can necessarily make themselves available from year to year. The single for this edition has not yet been revealed.