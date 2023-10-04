“La belle sparkle” on M6: this inclusive restaurant does exist, and you can eat there

The TV film “La belle sparkle” is broadcast on M6 this Thursday, October 5. He returns to the true story of a Parisian bistro that actually exists.

Regularly, the fictions on the TV program are inspired by true stories and real events. This is the case again with “La belle sparkle”, broadcast this Thursday, October 5 at 9:10 p.m. on M6.

This TV film by Hervé Mimran follows a chef in a palace played by Bernard Campan, whose life changes when he crosses paths with an entrepreneur played by Mélanie Doutey, who wants to open an inclusive restaurant that employs young people with disorders cognitive.

“La belle sparkle” is a real Parisian bistro located in the 15th arrondissement of the capital. As we can see in the M6 ​​fiction, eight people aged 18 to 31, with mental or cognitive disabilities, were hired in the establishment thanks to the initiative of the Tremplin Extraordinaire association.

We can also see some of them in the TV film and it is therefore entirely possible to go and eat in the restaurant which gives its title to the Channel 6 drama.

La belle sparkle", located at 59 boulevard Pasteur in Paris, offers packages whose prices vary between 26 (cheapest lunch option) and 37 euros. It is possible to reserve a table on the restaurant's website.

“La belle sparkle” is broadcast on the TV program this Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 9:10 p.m. on M6. Bernard Campan, Mélanie Doutey but also Dylan Krief are part of the cast. It will also be possible to watch this fiction in replay on the streaming site 6play.fr.