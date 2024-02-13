The first episode of this new season of Koh Lanta on TF1 was broadcast this evening. After the victory of the Reds during the immunity test, it was logically the Yellows who had to eliminate one of their own. And it was Steve, who sold himself as a “great strategist” from the start to all the adventurers, who was eliminated. Find the recap of the evening below.
Koh Lanta: Steve, “great strategist”, first eliminated!
The first episode of this new season of Koh Lanta on TF1 was broadcast this evening.