Jean-Pierre Foucault in pajamas for Miss France: a surprise and a message to those waiting for his retirement

In introduction to the Miss France competition this Saturday evening, Jean-Pierre Foucault once again had a surprise in store for viewers. With a little message as well.

This Saturday, December 16, the Miss France 2024 election started with a touch of originality and humor, marked by the unexpected appearance of Jean-Pierre Foucault... in pajamas. A surprising start to the evening for the public and the candidates, broadcast live on TF1 from the Zénith in Dijon.

Jean-Pierre Foucault, emblematic figure of TF1 and pillar of the beauty contest since 1996, has once again made headlines. After his metamorphosis into Elton John during the previous edition, Foucault chose this year to start the show comfortably installed on his sofa, in his pajamas. Pretending to have forgotten his role as presenter and waiting in front of his television to see the face of the “little young person” who would replace him, Jean-Pierre Foucault, now 76 years old, certainly amused the gallery with a choice of clothing and decor bold.

But this staging, far from being innocuous, also seemed to send a subtle message. As the somewhat rustic apartment transformed into a packed house of more than 8,000 spectators, Foucault undoubtedly wanted to give a spicy response to the recurring speculation about his retirement.

Interviewed by Télé-Loisirs in December 2022, Jean-Pierre Foucault ironically addressed the persistent rumors about his imminent departure from the competition. "Some of your colleagues will once again affirm that 'from a reliable source', this is my 'last'... until next year! Obviously one day I will stop, I am not going to present Miss France in a walker. But we'll see when," he declared. A Foucault conscious of his age but still passionate about his role, despite a certain weariness with the television world.

The host also expressed his satisfaction at the idea of ​​taking a step back. “The desire to do TV has left me,” he confided, suggesting a possible end to the journey in the not-so-distant future. This entrance on stage in pajamas could therefore be interpreted as a nod to these rumors, while asserting with humor and determination his unwavering presence at the head of the show. Jean-Pierre Foucault, through this gesture, demonstrates that he maintains control of his career and his image, ready to surprise his audience, year after year.