It only has 10 episodes and it shocked the public: here is the best Netflix series to watch for Halloween

As terrifying as it is upsetting, this 10-episode series is the best Netflix show to watch during the Halloween season.

The Halloween season is officially open. It's time to settle down under a blanket, turn off the lights, and immerse yourself in horror series to play at scaring yourself. And if there is a horror series to (re)watch this Halloween time, it is “The Haunting of Hill House”. This is Mike Flanagan's first creation for Netflix. This filmmaker is a prolific creator of horror films and series whose name is now a reference among fans of the genre (and others).

In these ten episodes of “The Haunting of Hill House”, we follow the traumas of the Crain family. In 1992, a couple and their five children moved into an old mansion in the middle of nowhere, with the intention of renovating it before selling it. But obviously, nothing is going to go as planned: several paranormal entities appear during their stay, until the situation degenerates one evening.

Without knowing what really happened, the Crain children discovered the next morning that they had fled the mansion with their father and that their mother had committed suicide. Twenty-five years later, while the children cannot move past this tragedy, a new tragedy brings them back to the manor. They will finally discover what happened during their childhood, for better and for worse.

In the cast of this series, we find familiar faces to the public: Victoria Pedretti (You), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Invisble Man), Henry Thomas (E.T.), Carla Gugino (Spy Kids, Sin City), Kate Spiegel (Pas un noise), Michiel Huisman (Game f Thrones) and Elizabeth Reaser (Twilight) form the Crain family.

“The Haunting of Hill House” is a horror nugget that will convince even those who are not comfortable with this genre. Playing with the codes of horror, Mike Flanagan weaves a moving and complex story about family relationships and the legacy of trauma. We emerge deeply shaken and moved by the journey of the Crains, while remaining haunted by the horrific manifestations of Hill House.

All ten episodes are available on Netflix, as are the rest of Mike Flanagan's series. These have also become classics, with special mention given to "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and "Midnight Sermons". But "The Haunting of Hill House" undoubtedly remains the best horror series of this decade.