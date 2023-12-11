It is strictly forbidden for Miss France candidates and yet thousands of French people do it

If the rules of Miss France have been relaxed in recent years, the candidates still have prohibitions to respect. And sometimes it’s surprising!

The Miss France competition brings glory each year to dozens of young women, who can parade in front of millions of viewers on the evening of the election, broadcast on TF1. The 30 recently elected regional Misses will be no exception to the rule on December 16, in Dijon.

But being Miss is, above all, a lot of responsibility. Not counting all the local events where beauty queens must go to represent their territory, the Miss France competition alone is a marathon at the end of the year. Between the preparation trip, the general knowledge test, preparation for the fashion shows, portraits or photo shoots, the candidates don't have time to breathe!

Miss France candidates also have several rules to respect and cannot freely do what many French people do without asking questions. Participants are therefore prohibited from consuming alcohol or smoking in public, particularly on election night when all eyes are on her.

But this is not the only ban on regional Misses, since they are prohibited from having had cosmetic surgery in the past (reconstructive surgery is however authorized). They must also not have been (or are) the subject of criminal proceedings and/or convictions and are not allowed to have participated in photo or video shoots in which they are naked, especially " in an erotic or pornographic context. This last rule has also led to disqualifications in the past.

In 2022, however, the rules of the Miss France competition have been relaxed to allow more openness. While this was not the case in the past, female candidates are now allowed to have tattoos and piercings, provided they are discreet.

Furthermore, regional Misses also have the right to be in a relationship or to have children. Finally, the sacrosanct age limit, which required candidates to be under 24, has no longer been in force since last year. In fact, the 30 candidates elected in 2023 are all under 30, but some are older than in the past.