In just three episodes, it has won over the public: here is the superhero series not to be missed right now

A bloody but addictive superhero series has been a streaming sensation since its first three episodes went live on Friday, September 29.

The start of the school year was rich for subscribers to streaming platforms with several releases that caused a sensation. But since this Friday, September 29, there is a series which sits at the top of the most viewed programs on Prime Video around the world and which has totally won over Internet users. And only three episodes have been released so far.

Amazon subscribers are now waiting to discover the fourth episode of “Gen V”. This superhero series was eagerly awaited by spectators, since it is a spin-off of the successful series “The Boys”, released in 2019. This time, they are apprentice heroes with many traumas that we follow in their studies, which obviously must go off without a hitch. According to Flixpatrol, the series is at the top of the most viewed programs on the Prime Video streaming platform in 79 countries.

Unsurprisingly, this new program is as irreverent as its already trashy big brother, which did not displease subscribers who discovered the first three episodes. “We were treated to the first three super interesting episodes, still bloody, the characters are cool, the plot is going to be heavy,” wrote one of the X users.

Another wrote that he “loved” and was “directly attached to all the characters”. “Gen V is still as trashy and critical of society,” greets, for her part, a user of Elon Musk’s social network.

Be careful though, “Gen V”, like “The Boys” before it, is not a series accessible to a wide audience. Bloody, violent, criticizing the capitalist excesses of society or the adoration of its heroes, very explicit and subversive, it is not recommended for those under 18 by Amazon's streaming platform.

Only three episodes are currently available for viewing. A new episode is posted online every Friday, with a finale scheduled for November 3, 2023 on Prime Video.