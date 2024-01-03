In just 8 episodes, this Spanish series is a real heist on Netflix

This Spanish series has taken the lead in Netflix audiences since its release. And she can watch herself in just eight hours.

After Christmas and New Year, why not recover from the festivities in front of a good series? Streaming platforms offer numerous programs for their subscribers to watch at the start of 2024. And above all, subscribers can discover the most anticipated heist of the year, which is at the top of audiences around the world with already 11.3 million views since its release on December 29. In France, it is in first position in the ranking of the most viewed series.

You have to go to Netflix to discover the series Berlin. And don't be fooled by the title: it's neither a historical nor a German series. This new program is a spin-off of La Casa de Papel, a successful series on the streaming platform broadcast between 2017 and 2021. Its fourth season notably attracted nearly 65 million households during its first month.

Fans of the original Spanish series will have understood, this new program centers on the character called “Berlin”. This saga focuses more specifically on the past of this fan-favorite character, long before the start of La Casa de Papel, before he discovered he was ill, and before he met a tragic fate in the Royal House of Mint of Spain.

In this new series, the Professor's brother plans to carry out an extraordinary heist in Paris: making 44 million jewels disappear in one night. To do this, he will be helped by other burglars, each more fanciful than the last. Fans therefore discover not only a new plot, but also a new team of burglars.

Like La Casa de Papel, Berlin is created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. Actor Pedro Alonso reprises the role that made him known to audiences around the world and plays opposite Michelle Jenner (La Cuisinière de Castamar), Tristán Ulloa (Warrior Nun), Begoña Vargas (Bienvenidos a Eden), Joel Sánchez and Julio Peña Fernandez (Through My Window).

Fans of La Casa de Papel have already been able to find nods to the original series in this new production. In this case, actresses Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo) and Najwa Nimri (Alicia Serra) are back for the occasion.

In total, Berlin captivated fans of the original Spanish series for eight episodes. The series can therefore be binge-watched quietly in a few evenings to recover from the gloom of January.

And fans of La Casa de Papel rest assured, Berlin is not the only spin-off program available on Netflix. In the same universe, the streaming platform released a Korean adaptation in 2022, titled Money Heist: Korea. However, it had less impact than the first series. By being a direct prequel to La Casa de Papel, Berlin already promises greater success on Netflix.