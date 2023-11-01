In just 4 hours, this series will shock subscribers: here is the Netflix event not to be missed

This new mini-series in just four episodes is the event of the week not to be missed on Netflix.

It's difficult to keep up with Netflix releases as the streaming platform evolves its catalog. Every week, there is new content to see, some of which you should not miss, at the risk of missing the latest trend of the moment. But if you have a must-watch series this week, it's definitely this one.

All the Light We Cannot See, that is its title, has many qualities for subscribers of the streaming platform: it is the adaptation of an award-winning novel, which takes place in a dramatic historical period with a cast of familiar faces...and it's only four hours long! Ideal for binge-watching and finishing quickly if you have little time to spare.

All the Light We Cannot See is the adaptation of the work of Anthony Doerr, winner of the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 2015. It is available on Netflix since Thursday, November 2, 2023.

In this historical fiction set in the middle of the Second World War, we follow the parallel story of a young blind French woman and a young German soldier whose stories will intersect in Saint-Malo in the 1940s.

This moving story is now adapted by Netflix, which entrusted Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum, Adam Through Time...) with bringing it to the screen in four episodes.

In the casting, the most observant will recognize Mark Ruffalo (Hulk at Marvel, Zodiac, Shutter Island) in the role of Daniel Leblanc and Hugh Laurie (Dr House) in that of Etienne Leblanc.

Louis Hofmann, who played the lead role in the series Dark, plays Werner. And it is Aria Mia Loberti who finds her first role here, playing the main character, Marie-Laure Leblanc.

If you're a fan of poignant stories with a historical backdrop, but you don't necessarily have a lot of time on your hands and you have a Netflix subscription, All the Light We Cannot See is the program not to be missed this month of November.