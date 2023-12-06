In just 10 episodes, this new romantic series from Netflix will melt subscribers

A new American romantic series perfect for the holiday season is coming to Netflix, and it can be watched very quickly.

The end of the year is the perfect time to curl up under a blanket and melt in front of a romantic comedy. If some prefer Christmas films with a tirelessly repeated (but approved) recipe, others will instead turn to romantic series that make the pleasure last. It is these last viewers that Netflix thought of with its latest television series put online this Thursday, December 7.

My Life with the Walter Boys has all the ingredients to become the streaming platform's new popular guilty pleasure: a young girl who leaves New York for the American countryside, teenage romance and a love triangle. Perfect for the end of the year! The series follows the story of Jackie Howard, a 15-year-old orphan who has just lost her family in a terrible accident. She must then leave Manhattan to start a new life in Colorado, with a host family and their ten sons. Jackie will find herself at the center of a love triangle involving two brothers.

In terms of casting, My Life with the Walter Boys offers us to discover young actors who are, for the most part, finding their first roles. Nikki Rodriguez landed the role of the young heroine, Jackie, while Ashby Gentry (Alex Walter) and Noah Lalondre (Cole Walter) will compete for her favors. We also find Sarah Rafferty, unforgettable Donna Paulsen in the legal series Suits: Custom Lawyers, but also Marc Blucas, who distinguished himself in the role of Riley Finn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. They play the couple who decide to take Jackie under their wing after the terrible tragedy that happened to her.

My Life with the Walter Boys is an adaptation of a novel written by Ali Novak. First broadcast on Wattpad in 2014, it was then published in June 2022, before becoming a series thought up by the producers of the romantic trilogy The Kissing Booth. This new romantic series can be binge-watched in just one weekend. In fact, it is made up of only ten episodes, lasting fifty minutes. So it's easy to get started with its plot if you don't have a lot of time on your hands.

My Life with the Walter Boys is a series to watch exclusively in streaming, on Netflix. A subscription to the platform is therefore necessary to enjoy this teenage romance. Remember that a Netflix subscription can cost only 5.99 euros per month, if you are not bothered by advertisements, and can go up to 19.99 euros per month if you want to take advantage of all the benefits (without interruption).