If you liked the series “Bodies”, you will love this other science fiction program available on Netflix

The series “Bodies” is one of the top series of the moment on Netflix. If you liked this science fiction series full of mysteries, another program on the platform should pique your curiosity.

Bodies is the event series of the week. This science fiction detective investigation has climbed into the top 3 of the most viewed Netflix programs around the world, and in second position in France. On social networks, subscribers sing its praises, one of them even believing that it is a candidate for the title of “best series of the year”.

It must be said that his pitch is promising and proves to be favorable to word of mouth: four investigators, living in four different eras, discover the same body in the same place. They will have to solve this mystery by working together, despite the years (or centuries) that separate them. A concept that has completely “turned the brains” of Internet users.

If you loved Bodies, there's another Netflix series you can binge. This is Dark, a German series in three seasons (and 26 episodes), which also flirts between thriller and science fiction. It was released between 2017 and 2020 and is now finished.

It’s difficult to summarize Dark as the story can be complex. But there is one thing in common with Bodies: its plot also takes place in several different eras! In the first episode, we discover that several children from a small German town disappear under strange circumstances. Everyone's past then resurfaces and takes in its wake four families, determined to discover the truth.

Dark is considered one of Netflix's best original series. On Allociné, spectators gave it a score of 4.3/5, with 12,746 reviews recorded, while the public gave it a score of 8.7/10 on IMDB.

The creators of Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, have also written another series available on Netflix. It's 1899, in which 19th-century immigrants on their way to the United States find themselves confronted with a riddle that will reveal their secrets and nightmares.

If its first 8 episodes released in 2022 proved extremely promising, the series was unfortunately canceled at the end of its first season, offering no definitive answer to its mystery.