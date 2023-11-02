House of the Dragon season 2: release date becomes clearer

HBO has revealed more information about the release date for season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel. A little more patience for the fans!

Good news for House of the Dragon fans. Season 2 of the Game of Thrones spin-off, the huge critical and popular success of 2022, should arrive within a few months. Production has apparently not been impacted by the writers' and actors' strikes that have hit Hollywood since last May since Casey Bloys, the director of HBO, announced that the series would be released in 2024 as initially planned.

During a press event organized in New York this Thursday, November 2 and reported by Variety, Casey Bloys clarified that season 2 of House of the Dragon would be released on screens in early summer 2024. The first images were thus revealed, but they unfortunately remained confidential.

Furthermore, we learned that the sequel to House of the Dragon, which adapts the novel Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, would consist of 8 episodes, and not ten like the first season.

In addition, new actors are joining the cast: this is the case of Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin), who will play Ser Simon Strong, Lors Larys' great-uncle. Freddie Fox (Slow Horses) will play Ser Gwayne Hightower, Alicent's brother, while Gayle Rankin (Glow, Perry Mason) will play the mysterious Alys Rivers. Finally, Abubakar Salim (Raised by Wolves) was chosen to play a sailor in the Velaryon fleet, Alyn of Hull.

For the moment, we do not know precisely where season 2 of House of the Dragon will be broadcast in France. Season 1 was available on OCS (and accessible via MyCanal) in US 24. But, since then, Prime Video has acquired the broadcast rights to the HBO series, accessible by subscribing to the Warner pass.

By the release of House of the Dragon season 2, the Max streaming platform should arrive in France. It has in fact been announced for the summer of 2024. It is, however, not impossible that House of the Dragon will be broadcast both on this new streaming platform (as is already the case in the United States) and on Prime Video via the Warner pass, since the agreement between Amazon and Warner Bros Discovery must last until the end of 2024 according to Variety. For the moment, no broadcast announcement in France has been made for House of the Dragon.