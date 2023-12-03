“House of the Dragon” season 2 is revealed in a captivating trailer

A thrilling trailer that announces the war within the Targaryens for the Iron Throne has been revealed by HBO. Check out the first images from season 2 of “House of the Dragon.”

The dance of dragons is imminent. In any case, this is what the first trailer for the sequel to House of the Dragon reveals to us, unveiled over the weekend by HBO. The series will return for its season 2 in the summer of 2024. And the first images revealed by the prestigious American channel, which had already broadcast the parent series Game of Thrones, announce a hectic fight within the Targaryen family.

As a reminder, the first season of the prequel to Game of Thrones detailed how tensions between the different pretenders to the Iron Throne and between the different clans could rise, reaching a point of no return until the death of the king Viserys. Season 2 will therefore focus on the epic and bloody confrontation between Rhaenyra and Alicent. You can check out the trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 below.

The dance of dragons pits two clans against each other: that of Rhaenyra Targaryen, eldest daughter of Viserys' first marriage and legitimate claimant to the throne, who sees her right of succession contested by Alicent Hightower, her father's second wife who, on the contrary, wishes that her child, Aegon, Viserys' eldest son, ascends the Iron Throne. In season 1, the Hightowers seize power and anger Rhaenyra. The conflict definitively reaches a point of no return when Aemond, Alicent's younger son, kills Lucerys, Rhaenyra's younger son.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon had a real audience success on HBO Max and in streaming. Fans were indeed impatiently awaiting the return of the Game of Thrones universe with this prequel. By using the recipes that worked in the first series, this prequel managed to consolidate an audience of fans there every week, but also to attract very good reviews.

Season 2 is therefore awaited with great impatience. The entire cast of the first season is back (obviously not counting the characters who died in the first season), and new faces will make their debut in this new round of eight episodes: Simon Russell Beale will play Ser Simon Strong, the great uncle by Lors Larys. Freddie Fox will play Ser Gwayne Hightower, Alicent's brother, while Gayle Rankin will play the mysterious Alys Rivers. Finally, Abubakar Salim was chosen to play a sailor in the Velaryon fleet, Alyn of Hull.

We currently know that this season 2 of House of the Dragon will be released in summer 2024, but for now, no specific release date has been announced. As with the first season, this adaptation by Georges R.R. Martin will be broadcast weekly, with one episode per week. Enough to make the pleasure last!