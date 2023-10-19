Host Vincent Cerutti indicted for “sexual assault”: what we know about the accusations

The charges against Vincent Cerutti date back to 2015 and allegedly occurred when he was at Chérie FM. According to information from Le Parisien, the host was indicted on September 6.

Vincent Cerutti is indicted for “sexual assault”, reveals this Friday October 20, 2023 Le Parisien. A former colleague accuses him of having bitten her buttocks on several occasions. The events allegedly occurred eight years ago. It all started in January 2015. Aline (first name has been changed) was 34 when she became a switchboard operator at Chérie FM.

According to her, from her first week of work, the host who then co-presented “Réveil Chérie” with Laurie Cholewa made a remark to her about her butt. Evoking a "schoolboy" atmosphere which reigned in a rather young team and which would admire the one who had, for five years, been at the helm of Dancing with the Stars, Aline affirms that Vincent Cerutti would not have failed to spoof her from the start of game, telling him: "You have a nice ass in these jeans, it makes you want to get into them."

A few months later, however, things would have taken a different turn. In November 2015, after one of his shows, Vincent Cerutti came to settle in the collective office, not hesitating to put his feet on Aline's desk. A gesture that the latter would not have appreciated. Aline then allegedly grabbed one of the host's shoes and threw it across the room. In front of the other employees present, Vincent Cerutti allegedly grabbed the young woman, literally pinned her to the ground, held her hands behind her back and bit her buttocks through her pants. Faced with Aline's scream, someone intervened asking the host to stop because the young woman was visibly in pain.

After this event, Aline would have noticed a bruise on her buttocks when she came home in the evening. Blue that she did not fail to photograph. However, she would have returned to work the next day. But, three months later, the host would have done it again. During a group photo on a staircase, he allegedly bit the butt of Aline who was sitting right in front of him. She would then have screamed. Once again, several witnesses would have witnessed the scene. Le Parisien also reports that around ten employees of Chérie FM, as well as members of the production of Danse avec les stars, are now being interviewed by investigators. The daily claims to have also obtained confirmation of these facts from various employees who do not hesitate to speak of Vincent Cerutti's "mania" and denounce the "total impunity" with which he acted. Impunity linked to the status of star presenter, according to them.

Faced with a particularly tense situation, Aline claims to have been summoned in July 2016 by the producer of the morning show Vincent Soulet to have coffee. On this occasion, she explains, she would have been strongly advised to accept a conventional termination. A hard blow for the young woman who was then put on long-term sick leave by her doctor. In September 2016, an internal investigation was then launched. Le Parisien evokes “overwhelming” results which led to the dismissal of Vincent Cerutti in April 2017 followed by a termination of contract a year earlier, even though the audiences were there. Aline turned to the industrial tribunal, but also filed a complaint for sexual and moral harassment against Vincent Cerutti. She also filed a complaint for moral harassment against Vincent Soulet and Chérie FM.

Still according to Le Parisien, it was a tearful Vincent Cerutti who admitted the facts to the investigating judge. However, the host refuses to talk about sexual assault, preferring to talk about reciprocal biting with a colleague who was a friend to him. To those close to him, he also claimed to have since been transformed by fatherhood. With Vincent Soulet, he should know in 2024 whether or not they are sent back to correctional facilities.