He won more than 240,000 euros on television by answering this riddle - and what would you have answered?

The champion of “12 coups de midi” found the star hiding behind the enigma of the mysterious star this Friday, November 3. Take the test too.

The new champion of the 12 coups de midi has one success after another. Emilien, current midday master in the famous show presented by Jean-Luc Reichmann, found the star hiding behind the mysterious star this Friday, November 3. By finding the solution to this riddle, the 20-year-old managed to win nearly 42,000 euros, which increased his personal prize pool, which now stands at 240,350 euros.

For those who are not familiar with the TF1 show, the midday champions must face new adversaries every day who dream of taking their place, thus accumulating a sum of money, while having to unmask the identity of the star who hides behind the "mysterious star".

To do this, they are presented with a photomontage of several images which refer to the career of the personality in question. The photomontage is revealed as the broadcasts and the correct answers progress. Below, here is the last mysterious star unmasked by Emilien this Friday, November 3. Will you find the hidden star?

Bridge, light garland, scissors, garlic cloves, taxi and writer's pen... Who can be hiding behind this enigma? Attention, here is the solution: it was Winona Ryder, film actress now 52 years old. And we explain the clues to you: the Golden Gate Bridge in the image refers to San Francisco, the city where the actress lived. The inkwell is a reference to her role as Jo in The Four Daughters of Doctor March and to her writer father.

The hanging garlic is also a nod to his role in the film Dracula, while the sign mentioning the Taxi suggests his role as a taxi driver in Night on Earth. The spaceship may also be a reference to the Star Trek film in which she plays Spock's human mother. The scissors are reminiscent of Edward Scissorhands, the Stranger Things tinsel.

The journey of the young master from Midi from Vendée does not end there. Now that Emilien has discovered his second mysterious star, he sets out in search of the third, which will allow him to fill his already substantial kitty. As a reminder, the young man has been the new champion of the show since September 25.

As a reminder, the greatest champion of the 12 coups de midi is Bruno, who had won more than a million euros during his 252 participations in 2021. In total, he had revealed 9 mysterious stars.