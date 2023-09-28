“Gen V” on Prime Video: can we watch “The Boys” spin-off without knowing anything about the original series?

“Gen V”, a spin-off of the hit series “The Boys”, was released online on Prime Video this Friday, September 29, 2023. But are there plot elements you need to know to fully understand series ?

The universe of The Boys is expanding. And after the Vought premises, it's time to discover Godolkin University. It is the scene of the spin-off of the trashy superhero series, Gen V, the first three episodes of which were released online this Friday, September 29, 2023 on Prime Video. Young superheroes are at the heart of the increasingly irreverent and trashy plot, with nods to the parent series that fans will recognize.

But can you watch Gen V if you haven’t seen The Boys? Absolutely, since the Amazon series features new characters in a new setting. Some references to the original series are sometimes mentioned during these three episodes, such as the death of Maeve, the trial of the Protector or the departure of Stella from the Seven. But their mention is very succinct and does not disrupt a good understanding of the plot.

Fans of The Boys should enjoy these first three episodes more than the others, however. Gen V in fact takes up the violent, subversive and explicit DNA of the first series, while developing the same critical remarks on the figure of the hero, the excesses of promotion and corruption, adding to this dark themes that we often found in series for teenagers. Something to surprise Amazon subscribers who were looking to see a series about a superhero school.

If you haven't seen The Boys, here are the first things to keep in mind before seeing Gen V: in an uchronistic universe where certain people have superpowers thanks, in particular, to the injection of a drug called " Component V". Superheroes work for the company Vought International responsible for promoting them and making money from their abilities. The elite, nicknamed "The Seven", form a team of superheroes (some of whom are corrupt), including the Protector, Queen Maeve, A-Train and Starlight. It is in this universe that Godolkin University exists, where the plot of Gen V takes place.