From what time can you watch season 6 of “The Crown” on Netflix?

The sixth and final season of “The Crown” is broadcast in two parts on Netflix. The first four episodes of the finale are released online this Thursday, November 16. But what time?

The British royal family will soon bow out on Netflix. The sixth and final season of The Crown can be discovered on the streaming platform at the end of 2023. But the one which has become one of the most popular series of recent years will not go away suddenly. wind. This finale is in two parts: the first is posted online this Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 9:01 a.m.

Fans should not be surprised, only four episodes will be posted online this Thursday. But this is not the end of the season. To see the end of the series, you will have to wait until December 14, 2023. The last six episodes of the series will also be available from 9:01 a.m. on Netflix on this date.

This final season of The Crown is particularly anticipated. Not only will it sketch the last years of the reign of Elizabeth II, until the beginning of the 2000s (we will therefore not see her death), but it will also recount major events experienced by the monarchy in recent years: the tragic death of Diana, the marriage of Charles and Camilla, and the beginnings of the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As a result, this season 6 of The Crown will be highly scrutinized, and probably criticized. And it wouldn't be the first time that the series has suffered setbacks from the press or the main stakeholders. If the creators of The Crown have always reminded that their program was a fiction, the proximity to real events recounted (and of which many protagonists are still alive) may have offended certain sensitivities.

The series does indeed look back on major events of recent years (the fire at Windsor Castle, the "tampongate", etc.), but many scenes are largely fictionalized. This is particularly the case regarding Prince Philip's supposed affair in season 2, rumors which have never been proven.

For its part, the royal family has never publicly spoken out about the events reported in the series, but we know that some members have seen the series. This is the case of Prince Harry, who recalled that the series was a fiction which “gives an approximate idea of ​​what this way of life is”. Elizabeth II has never spoken out on this subject, but she watched the first two seasons carefully.