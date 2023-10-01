“Eyes wide closed” on TF1: should we see this TV film which breaks the taboo on incest?

“Les Yeux Grands Fertés” is a TV film broadcast on TF1 this Monday, October 2 at 9:10 p.m. The latter denounces sexual violence against children.

It's a heavy but unmissable evening ahead for TF1 viewers. The first channel is broadcasting “With your eyes wide closed” this Monday, October 2 at 9:10 p.m. Carried by Muriel Robin and Guillaume Labbé, this TV film explores the difficult issue of incest and violence against children.

The actress and comedian plays a grandmother alerted by her grandson's discomfort. A question then arises: what if his father abused him? It is rare to see, at prime time on one of the main TNT channels, programs that address such a painful and taboo subject in society. Emilie Marsollat, who herself was confronted with the question of abuse of her own child (but not in the context of incest, she explains to Le Parisien), wrote the script.

Opinions are divided on the TF1 TV film. All the media welcome the choice to broadcast such a TV film at prime time. Allociné describes this production as “punching fiction” “of public utility which could perhaps raise awareness”. For Sud Ouest, “Les Yeux Grands Fertés” has “many assets”, starting with “a subtle, intelligent script written by Emilie Marsollat ​​and served by a quality cast”. “'Eyes Wide Shut' addresses the subject of incest without ever falling into pathos,” concludes the regional media.

However, according to Télé Loisirs, "Les Yeux Grands Fertés" remains full of writing faults, "punctuated sometimes with clumsiness and sometimes with ease", an opinion shared by Allociné which deplores that the scenario is "sometimes very academic and lacks subtlety". The strength of the film, according to the specialized media, lies in its “actors, charged with sincere emotions and evolving on a crest line from which they do not fall”. Special mention is made to Guillaume Labbé, who “delivers a solid and complex performance”.

In “Eyes Wide Closed”, Muriel Robin plays the role of a grandmother who suspects her son of sexually abusing her own child. The one who had already stood out for her role as Jacqueline Sauvage informed Télé-Loisirs that she had “said yes straight away” to this role. "I found it strong. The script was very well written, without pathos [...] If I was touched, the spectators might be too."

For his part, Guillaume Labbé plays a complicated role, that of a father accused of committing incestuous attacks on his son. As the actor from the series “I promise you” was able to confide to TF1, it was “complicated” to prepare for such a role. “At first, the character repelled me,” explains the actor. “I said to myself that it would be good for the project to be done, but without me. As an actor, my pleasure is to embody characters and to find what, in me, can bring me closer to them . There, obviously, I don't need to explain that it's very complicated. But I was guided by the author because I had a lot of questions."

The broadcast of "Eyes Wide Shut" is followed at 11:05 p.m. by the documentary "Don't tell anyone, their fight against incest", which follows an investigation and the trial of a man accused of incest.