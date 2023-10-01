“Eyes wide closed” on TF1: a story of abuse inspired this TV film with Muriel Robin

Broadcast on TF1 at 9:10 p.m. on TF1, “Les Yeux Grands Fermes” breaks the incest taboo and denounces sexual assault on children. The story lived by the screenwriter inspired this TV film.

TF1 is offering an eventful but difficult evening around incest. This Monday, October 2, at 9:10 p.m., viewers will be able to discover “Les Yeux Grands Fertés” on the first channel, a TV film starring Muriel Robin and Guillaume Labbé. The actress and comedian plays a grandmother alerted by her grandson's discomfort. A question then arises: what if his father abused him?

It is rare to see, at prime time on one of the main TNT channels, programs that address a taboo subject in society. Emilie Marsollat, who herself was confronted with the issue of abuse of her own child, was inspired by the situation she experienced to write the screenplay.

In an interview with Le Parisien, the screenwriter says that she fought for two years to have her son recognized as a victim of sexual abuse. Then aged two, his little boy speaks of the “big willy” of a man in his place of custody. She decides to remove him from this place, before making the link between several signs of discomfort shown by her child and what he has just told her.

But when she alerts the institutions, the expected response is not satisfactory, since she is asked to exercise great caution and even shows hostility in the face of her accusations. She sees herself threatened with losing custody of her son if she continues to question the institution. Psychologists ended up making a report, but the attacker was never convicted, Le Parisien tells us.

“I have infinite gratitude for the people who helped us at that time,” she notes, however, before calling for changes in the way in which child abuse should be reported: “There has simple things to change, as recommended by the Ciivise (Independent Commission on Incest and Sexual Violence Against Children): giving protective parents the benefit of the presumption of innocence, motivating courage among doctors and, Conversely, sanction them if they do not report a child in danger."