Eve Gilles: who is Miss France 2024, the “Miss with short hair”?

Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais won the Miss France competition this Saturday, December 16. The candidate insisted several times on her haircut during the election. A guarantee of success?

Eve Gilles is the new Miss France. The young woman, elected Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais during the year, was named during the major competition broadcast on TF1, this Saturday, December 16, 2023. During the evening, the candidate insisted several times on... his haircut, making his short hair an argument to promote “difference”.

Originally from Quaëdypre, near Dunkirk, Eve Gilles is 20 years old and measures 1.71 m. When she is not parading with her Miss sash, she is studying in the second year of her degree in mathematics and computer science applied to the human and social sciences. Her goal in the near future: to become a statistician.

If this math profile is rarely found in the Miss France elections, this is not the only particularity of Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais 2023. Eve Gilles is therefore distinguished by short hair, "cut on a sudden head", which is unusual in the history of the beauty contest. A difference that could not have escaped anyone on election night.

Eve Gilles did not say much more about her profile and her motivations for becoming Miss France 2024. “The crown would hold very well, even on my short hair,” she said, bravado, to the public during his live presentation. At the end of the show, when she was asked what she would say to a child victim of bullying, she again insisted on her difference and her hair choices, before painfully responding that she would advise talking about it. to an adult.

On social networks, the coronation of Eve Gilles as Miss France 2024 certainly caused a reaction, with those eternally disappointed in the competition accusing her of having made her haircut “her only argument for 3 hours”. “It’s Miss short hair who is Miss France 2024 instead of Miss Guyana…” commented a Twitter user, quoting Audrey Ho-Wen-Tsaï (Miss Guyana), who had become the Internet’s favorite over the course of the evening.

In the interviews given ahead of the Miss France competition, Eve Gilles also systematically mentioned her haircut, the fact that she had not thought about it at first, then that it had been suggested to her to let it grow, then that she had resisted the pressure (etc). Fortunately, she addressed other subjects, such as criticism of her weight: “I received comments about my weight, I was criticized for being too thin,” she confided to Télé Loisirs, before continuing: "but my body is as it is, I live very well, I eat as I should, even a little too much! I can't change, my metabolism is like that, and I don't want to change ".

On the leisure side, Eve Gilles says she is also passionate about something other than her hair: she mentions horse riding and dancing in particular, and confides that she teaches modern jazz to children. She also says she wants to get more involved in the community, particularly to defend women's rights.

In the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, many young women are selected, particularly in Artois, Tourcoing, Arras, Dunkirk and Valenciennes. And in the past, the region has already seen three winners in the Miss France competition: Camille Cerf in 2015, Iris Mittenaere in 2016 and Maëva Coucke in 2018. Iris Mittenaere was also elected Miss Universe in 2016. The last Miss Nord-Pas- from Calais, Agathe Cauet, was elected first runner-up to Miss France 2023.