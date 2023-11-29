Esther Hanouna: when Cyril Hanouna's mother was accused of harassment to protect her son

Esther Hanouna, Cyril Hanouna's mother, is mentioned in the episode of Complément d'investigation broadcast this Thursday evening on France 2...

This evening, France 2 presents a special episode of “Complément d’investigation”, which highlights the career and controversies surrounding Cyril Hanouna, a personality as essential as it is sulphurous on television. Among the many testimonies which risk shaking the troublemaker of the PAF, that of Mickael Zazoun, a former host of Virgin Radio, particularly stands out because it affects the very family of the controversial host. And in particular his mother, Esther Hanouna.

The public quarrel between Mickael Zazoun and the Hanouna dates back to spring 2017. At the time, a hoax broadcast on “Radio Baba” caused a serious media crisis within C8. This prank, which is based on a fake classified ad published on a gay dating site, will immediately be accused of homophobia. The channel will also suffer a fine of 3 million euros from the CSA a few months later, a sanction which has since been confirmed in court.

It is by stepping up to the plate against Cyril Hanouna's supposed homophobia that Mickael Zazoun will provoke the ire of the host, his "fanzouzes", but also his mother Esther Hanouna. A message published on Facebook in particular will unleash their anger: Michael Zazoun will show in black and white offensive remarks that the host would have made three years earlier and which would have been reported by a third party. These allegations will spark a strong backlash from the LGBTQ community and its supporters.

In addition to a surge of hatred on social networks, the revelations of Mickael Zazoun publicly accusing Cyril Hanouna of homophobia will be followed a few weeks later by anonymous calls. Incessant phone calls, targeting Michael Zazoun himself, but also his colleagues, owners of two Parisian pharmacies. The latter reportedly received around thirty calls in a few days.

A complaint followed and very quickly, the name of Esther Hanouna was associated by investigators with these malicious calls, the phone used being registered in her name. Esther Hanouna will be summoned by the police to confront Michael Zazoun, but she will not be taken into custody or even imprisoned. She would have denied the facts, despite the evidence accumulated by the investigators. She will ultimately be fined 444 euros for her actions.

The families of Cyril Hanouna and Michael Zazoun were very close when the latter was a child. Questioned in "Further investigation", he nevertheless remembers intensive telephone harassment, assimilated to intimidation.

Cyril Hanouna, for his part, spoke on RTL in June 2017 about his mother's calls. Referring to a 70-year-old woman, who "loves TV", he then recalled the friendship which linked her to Michael Zazoun's mother: "she was her best friend and Michael Zazoun, she has known him for 40 years", confided the host, assuring that she had therefore “not called anyone at random”. "It just hurt her to see a guy she's known for a long time say that her son is homophobic or say stupid things about her son. She called him out like any mother would." , added Cyril Hanouna.

The boss of TPMP also contested anonymous calls: "My mother is always on a hidden number, even she calls me on a hidden number! That's why I never answer her," he explained. And to conclude: "I think everyone is going crazy with this show and with the success of TPMP. So I just tell you: let us have fun, have fun with us and stop worrying about this show is just TV.”

Last September, Cyril Hanouna spontaneously mentioned his mother's case again, on the sidelines of a debate in TPMP on a conviction for public insults. "My mother told me: 'I was fined 440 euros' [...]. She went to the police station and everything." Then, adding the reason: "she insulted a guy who had spoken badly to me on Facebook [...]. My mother, you must not piss her off".

Cyril Hanouna has already been accused of similar acts by other media personalities. In 2015, Julien Cazarre, columnist for Canal and RMC, filed a complaint against him for similar methods. More recently, host Arthur also denounced the intimidation practices of Cyril Hanouna.