Disappearance of Marwan Berreni: “We need you”, the heartbreaking appeal from his parents

Marwan Berreni has not been found since August 3, when his vehicle was involved in an accident that injured one person. Two months later, his parents called him to come back.

It is a heartbreaking appeal launched by the parents of Marwan Berreni, missing since October 3, 2023. After two months of absence, his parents implored his return in a letter published by Libération this Tuesday: “Come back , we need you", they wrote, before denouncing an "inhumane situation".

Their lawyer, Me Rachel-Flore Pardo, also said that “the parents [of the Plus belle la vie actor] are in total dismay because they are not informed of the investigations being carried out to find their son. parents, what they tell me is that they have one desire: to do everything and make every effort to find their son."

On August 3, 2023, the vehicle of the Plus belle la vie actor hit a 37-year-old woman leaving a nightclub in Mâcon. While the hit-and-run trail seemed the most likely, the actor, who was due to return to film sets in October, has still not reappeared.

A preliminary investigation was opened into a disturbing disappearance on September 19, following a report from his family. It must be said that several elements worry those close to him. First, his phone and bank card were used for the last time on August 4 in the early afternoon, the day after the accident.

Since then, nothing. The vehicle involved, a 4x4 dented at the front "likely to be able to correspond to the vehicle involved in the accident", was found in the town of Fleurie, in the Rhône, on August 5. Inside, we find the actor's papers.

All this worries his loved ones, who have not heard from him since August 3, the date of the accident. That evening, Marwan Berreni leaves a party with his friends to go to club 400, a nightclub located in Mâcon. In the parking lot, at 3:10 a.m., his vehicle allegedly started suddenly and hit a 37-year-old woman before fleeing. Since then, the actor has disappeared.

An investigation is opened and, initially, the actor must be heard as a witness. After the discovery of his 4x4, a judicial investigation was then opened against The actor's family reported his disappearance to the gendarmerie on August 13, reveals BFM TV.

For the moment, Marwan Berreni is not implicated in the accident which occurred on August 3. There is nothing to confirm that the actor was behind the wheel of the vehicle, which he nevertheless owns. Investigators wanted to hear from him as a witness.

Shortly after the accident, law enforcement suspected him of having fled to the south of France. The gendarmes then favored the trail of "a road accident involving a hit-and-run" according to Le Parisien. But the interpreter of Abdel Feddala in Plus belle la vie remains nowhere to be found, even though he was supposed to resume filming the series in October. Speaking to Le Parisien, one of his friends does not believe in the thesis of the leak, revealing that the actor had “projects”.