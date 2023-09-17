Disappearance of Marwan Berreni: the Plus belle la vie actor has not been found for a month and a half

It's been a month and a half since the actor of Plus belle la vie, Marwan Berreni, has remained untraceable after a road accident which injured a woman on August 3. A judicial investigation into a worrying disappearance has been opened.

But where has Marwan Berreni gone? It's been a month and a half since the Plus belle la vie actor went missing, since his car hit a woman leaving a nightclub in Mâcon on August 3. The victim, suffering from multiple fractures, was hospitalized and is now undergoing rehabilitation. But the actor remains nowhere to be found. A judicial investigation has been opened for a worrying disappearance.

His phone and credit card have not been used since the day after the accident. The vehicle involved in the accident was found abandoned around twenty kilometers from the scene of the accident, in Saône-et-Loire, where he has a house.

Journalist at Le Parisien, Louis Colcombet reported to BFM TV about his family's concerns: "Why leave his parents, to whom he cares enormously, in the unknown? [...] Nobody understands." His family declared his disappearance to the gendarmerie on August 13.

For the moment, Marwan Berreni is not implicated in the accident which occurred on August 3. There is nothing to confirm that the actor was behind the wheel of the vehicle, which he nevertheless owns. Investigators wanted to hear from him as a witness.

Shortly after the accident, law enforcement suspected him of having fled to the south of France. The gendarmes then favored the trail of "a road accident involving a hit-and-run" according to Le Parisien. But the interpreter of Abdel Feddala in Plus belle la vie remains nowhere to be found, even though he was supposed to resume filming the series in October.